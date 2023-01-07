Search underway for lady doctor who committed ‘suicide’ at Sea View

KARACHI: The rescue teams conducting a search operation to retrieve the body of female young Dr Sara Malik who allegedly committed suicide at Sea View beach in Karachi last night, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The search was stopped last night as it was too dark, said police, adding that rescue teams were conducting a search operation in the presence of an uncle from the woman’s family.

Police said that young woman Sara Malik committed suicide due to unknown reasons. A further investigation into the case is underway, they say.

It is pertinent to mention here that the mysterious incident caught attention after her bag with identification documents was found near Do Darya’s spot.

After getting information, the police team reached Seaview beach and started an investigation into the mysterious incident.

According to the initial investigation, the police officials reported that the victim was identified as 22-year-old Sara Malik daughter of Abrar Ahmed and a resident of Azam Basti, Mahmoodabad. She works at an animal hospital while further investigation is underway.

Upon contacting her father, it was learnt that her father is a retired police head constable. He said that Sara Malik completed her house job and he had no clue why she took such a step.

