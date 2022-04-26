Sara Tendulkar all set to make her Bollywood debut

Sara Tendulkar – daughter of ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar is all geared up for her big Bollywood debut soon.

Sara Tendulkar – who has completed her education in medicine from the University of London – shifted her focus from the subject and stepped into the wide world of modeling last year, has been a part of a number of brand endorsements within a short span.

Having her interest more towards the glitzy glam entertainment industry, the rumors are rife that the 24-year-old daughter of the cricket legend will soon be making waves with her presence on the silver screen as well.

As per the latest reports, a source close to the star kid has confirmed to an Indian media news portal that she will indeed be making her films debut soon. “She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements,” spilled the insider.

“Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However, the 24-year-old girl’s interested in making her career in the glamour world,” further revealed the source.

Speaking about her interests, the person stated that “Sara, who often maintains a low-key profile, might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes.”

The fashionista who made her modeling debut with actor Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff in a campaign for ‘Ajio’, is quite a star on Instagram already and enjoys a massive following from 1.9 million users of the social application.

