Sara Sharif case: Father, other accused flee Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The father, uncle and stepmother who were prime accused in the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif have fled Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, police have confirmed the three accused Urfan Sharif 41, Beinash Batool 29, and Faisal Malik,28 have fled abroad.

The British police wanted to interrogate the trio accused regarding the murder of British National Sara Sharif.

The children of prime accused Urfan Sharif which includes Noman, Azlam, Ihsan, Hina, and Bisma Sharif are in the custody of Child Protection Bureau.

Read more: Sara Sharif: Police recover five children from grandfather’s house

Earlier, the Jhelum police recovered five children of the accused Urfan Sharif, who fled to Pakistan after his 10-year-old daughter Sara was found dead in the UK.

The 10-year-old girl was discovered dead at her family’s Woking house on August 10; the day before, her father and his partner had left the country.

The case

Sara Sharif was a 10-year-old British national. Her lifeless body was discovered at her family residence in Woking, Surrey on August 10.

The police authorities discovered her body a day after her father, Irfan Sharif, escaped to Pakistan along with his partner Benish Batool, and brother Faisal Malik.

The British daily The Independent also reported that the three individuals booked one-way flights out of the country before her body was discovered.

The 10-year-old’s mother, Olga Sharif, said she married Urfan, 41, in November 2009, but the marriage ended in 2017. Her ex-husband was awarded full custody of both Sara and her 13-year-old brother in 2019. Since then, Ms Sharif claims she has only been allowed to see her children twice.