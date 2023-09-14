Sara Sharif murder: Father, other accused arrested on return to UK

The father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in a Surrey village last month, have been arrested following their return to the UK from Pakistan.

The trio had left Pakistan on Wednesday morning after negotiations with the police and British authorities and landed at Gatwick airport later that night.

UK police said three people were in custody and would be interviewed.

The children of prime accused Urfan Sharif which includes Noman, Azlam, Ihsan, Hina, and Bisma Sharif are in the custody of Child Protection Bureau.

The case

Sara Sharif was a 10-year-old British national. Her lifeless body was discovered at her family residence in Woking, Surrey on August 10.

The police authorities discovered her body a day after her father, Irfan Sharif, escaped to Pakistan along with his partner Benish Batool, and brother Faisal Malik.

The British daily The Independent also reported that the three individuals booked one-way flights out of the country before her body was discovered.

The 10-year-old’s mother, Olga Sharif, said she married Urfan, 41, in November 2009, but the marriage ended in 2017. Her ex-husband was awarded full custody of both Sara and her 13-year-old brother in 2019. Since then, Ms Sharif claims she has only been allowed to see her children twice.