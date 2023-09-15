Sara Sharif murder: Father, other accused indicted by London court

LONDON: The father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in a Surrey village last month, have been indicted following their return to the UK from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the three accused Urfan Sharif 41, Beinash Batool 29, and Faisal Malik,28 were arrested upon their arrival in London.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother Faisal Malik, 28, all appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court and were charged with her murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

However, the trio denied the murder accusations against them. The court indicted them with charges of causing or allowing the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif and they will remain in custody till the next appearance at Old Bailey court.

Sara Sharif murder: Father, other accused arrested on return to UK

The three accused were arrested following their return to the UK after they left Pakistan on morning after negotiations with the police and British authorities and landed at Gatwick airport later that night.

The case

Sara Sharif was a 10-year-old British national. Her lifeless body was discovered at her family residence in Woking, Surrey on August 10.

The police authorities discovered her body a day after her father, Irfan Sharif, escaped to Pakistan along with his partner Benish Batool, and brother Faisal Malik.

The British daily The Independent also reported that the three individuals booked one-way flights out of the country before her body was discovered.

The 10-year-old’s mother, Olga Sharif, said she married Urfan, 41, in November 2009, but the marriage ended in 2017. Her ex-husband was awarded full custody of both Sara and her 13-year-old brother in 2019. Since then, Ms Sharif claims she has only been allowed to see her children twice.