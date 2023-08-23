Sara Sharif murder inquiry: Police arrest two suspects in Jhelum

JHELUM: Jhelum police on Wednesday apprehended two people in connection with the killing of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a house in Surrey on August 10.

The arrested suspects are the brothers of Malik Irfan Sharif – the prime suspect and father of minor girl Sara Sharif.

The detained individuals were undergoing questioning by both the police in Jhelum and officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Sara Sharif was a 10-year-old British national. Her lifeless body was discovered at her family residence in Woking, Surrey on August 10.

The police authorities discovered her body a day after her father, Irfan Sharif, escaped to Pakistan along with his partner Benish Batool, brother Faisal Malik.

The British daily The Independent also reported that the three individuals booked one-way flights out of the country before her body was discovered.

The 10-year-old’s mother, Olga Sharif, said she married Urfan, 41, in November 2009, but the marriage ended in 2017. Her ex-husband was awarded full custody of both Sara and her 13-year-old brother in 2019. Since then, Ms Sharif claims she has only been allowed to see her children twice.