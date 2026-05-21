Sara Tendulkar Slams Paparazzi for Derogatory Comment

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has called out a paparazzi page for posting a derogatory caption about her appearance.

The incident occurred when a video of Sara and her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok at the airport was shared with an offensive Hindi caption, “moti wala Sara hai, bagal wali bhabhi hai” (The fat one is Sara, the woman next to her is her sister-in-law).

Sara didn’t hold back, reposting the video on her Instagram story and writing, “You are disgusting. This is not journalism.

Leave us alone.” Even after the post was deleted, Sara continued to speak out, saying, “You can delete your post, but that doesn’t make you any less disgusting”.

This incident has sparked a larger conversation about celebrity privacy, body-shaming, and the invasive nature of paparazzi culture.

Sara’s response has garnered widespread support, with many praising her for standing up against such behavior.

The Bigger Issue

This act shows how the availability of camera phones and the internet has been misused by self-acclaimed paparazzi pages, who get hold of celebrities and try to post clickbait and objectification of celebrities in the name of entertainment.

For a few likes, comments, and follows, they go to any extent, forgetting that the people they are talking about are also human. Sara made sure to call out the people working as ‘photographers’ and passing such mean remarks.

This isn’t an isolated incident; celebrities like Salman Khan have also faced similar harassment. The paparazzi culture often prioritizes sensationalism over respect, highlighting the need for boundaries and responsible reporting.