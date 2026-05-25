Sarah Drew reveals how she cured her pregnancy panic attack

Sarah Drew has revealed her father’s tactic of helping her calm down her nervous system during panic attacks.

On May 23, the actress and director Sarah Drew noted in an interview with Fox News, she stated that she had panic attacks when she was pregnant with her first child, and she would have lost herself if her father had not given her life-changing advice.

She continued, “One of the biggest, scariest risks that I leaped into was choosing to become a mom. I took the risk, and I was pregnant. I was probably about six months pregnant, and I had been having panic attacks.”

She explained further and said, “I’d been so caught up with anxiety about all of it. I was worried I was going to screw up. I was worried for my kids that I wasn’t going to have the necessary selflessness that’s required. I was worried that I was too self-absorbed to do this well. [I was worried that] I would resent the fact that [my kids] were … demanding things from me”.

Sarah admitted that she embraced motherhood with “so many big fears” due to which she kept getting panic attacks, and when she failed to handle the situation herself, she asked for help from her father.

She recalled, “I remember writing to my dad and just saying, ‘Do you have any advice or any wisdom or any Scripture that you can point me toward that could help combat this fear? Because it’s really overwhelming.’” Her father did not give her a lecture; rather, he advised her to sit with “aggressive gratitude.”

“I was like, ‘Tell me more.’ He calls it ‘aggressive’ because it’s not always easy when you first start practicing gratitude,. After all, sometimes you’re just in a mind spiral, and all you can see is the scary and the dark,” she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Drew shares two sons, Micah Emmanuel and daughter Hannah Mali Rose, with her husband, Dr. Peter Lanfer.