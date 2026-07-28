Sarah Ferguson $600m story takes royal fans by surprise

Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York looks set for an financial boost after the death of Formula One businessman and long-time confidant Paddy McNally who is said to have left much of his 600 million-pound ($800 million) fortune to her.

McNally who generated his personal fortune from his revolutionary career in F1 entertainment and marketing has sadly died aged 88 following a long illness. The F1 boss had a secret affair with Prince Andrews ex-wife more than 40 years ago when she was his sons nanny but he continued to be Fergies rock and offered her refuge at his opulent Swiss chalet.

A bond spanning decades. They would go on to date for three years until 1986, the year Fergie married Prince Andrew, who is her ex-husband. They would remain strong friends through her split and divorce from Prince Andrew in 1987, as well as other public struggles over the years.

A source familiar with the family explained: “Paddy had looked after Sarah for a great many years in difficult times and in times of extreme distress too and never for a day did it stop.

She had safe refuge with him.”

Refuge in Switzerland After being unceremoniously evicted from Windsor’s Royal Lodge by Prince William and his family from late 2025, the Duchess, was sheltered at McNallys vast chalet facility in Switzerland – providing her with ample time to spend with Paddy before his death.

Although it is not known exactly what the contents of Mr McNally’s will stipulate, insiders close to the businessman reckon he created a will so that the Duchess would be cared for in the future, perhaps through a well-funded, continuing trust.