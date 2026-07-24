Sarah Ferguson awaits Eugenie's baby news

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, will be adding another member to their family. A new little bundle is on the way, Buckingham Palace announced on June 3rd that Eugenie and Jack are pregnant and expecting a third child in the summer of 2026.

The new royal addition will join August Philip Hawke (5) and Ernest George Ronnie (2), who reportedly “can’t wait to be big brothers”. Their uncle, King Charles III has also been told and “is absolutely delighted” at the news.

Sarah Ferguson Gets a ‘Fifth’ Grandchild

For Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, the news comes as welcome news amidst a complicated year for the York family. Ferguson, mother to daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, who she had with ex-Prince Andrew, already has a devoted following with five other grandchildren:

• August and Ernest Brooksbank, with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

• Sienna and Athena Mapelli Mozzi, with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

• Christopher Woolf, also known as “Wolfie”, Prince Beatrice’s stepson

While reports suggest The Queen is not being given the same attention following Prince Andrew’s difficulties, The Duchess remains incredibly close with her daughters, both of whom are close friends in addition to being the same blood.