Sarah Ferguson celebrates 66th birthday without Eugenie, Beatrice amid ongoing scandal

Sarah Ferguson has celebrated her 66th birthday without daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice amid her ongoing scandal.

The Duchess of York turned 66 on Wednesday, October 15, but her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, remained publicly silent on the occasion as she is facing renewed scrutiny over her links to the late sex offender and pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, The Sun and the Mail on Sunday published the Duchess of York’s 2011 email to Epstein where she called him a “supreme friend” despite his conviction for sex offences.

While Princess Beatrice doesn’t have a social media account, her younger sister makes sure each year to pen a gushing tribute for her mother.

Last year, Princess Eugenie shared a carousel of old and recent photos of Sarah Ferguson to mark her milestone 65th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma,” she wrote at the time.

The mother of two further added, “So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are. You’re an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support. @sarahferguson15.”

However, this year she failed to address her mother’s special day as Sarah Ferguson has been facing severe criticism from public.

Following the email leak, several charities have withdrawn their patronage associations with Sarah Ferguson.