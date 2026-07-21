Sarah Ferguson confidant reacts to Diddy claims

New details about the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson connection to hip-hop artist Sean “Diddy” Combs have resurfaced thanks to new material in an updated biography, raising new questions about the British royal family’s social scene.

Allegations that have surfaced in the revised royal biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York- written by royal biographer Andrew Lownie – involve the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and music mogul Sean Combs “Diddy.”

These allegations concern interactions that allegedly took place during the mid-2000s and also touch upon Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Details of the new allegations: Alleged Social Connection: In a new addendum to his Entitled, biographer Lownie alleges that the Duchess was socially linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs from the mid-2000s.

Party Attendance: Reports from sources cited in the book state that Fergie was known to have attended parties at Combs’ properties and occasionally took her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, along to various functions that were deemed public and semi-public.

Unsubstantiated Claims: The biography claims that while Sarah attended parties with the American rap impresario, the most sensational part of the report are claims made about his reported remarks to Ferguson’s daughters made by a source of book.

Full Report: Back in Time With the Duke and Duchess of York and ‘Diddy’ In the updated version of his book about the Royal family’s house of York, Entitled, royal biographer Lownie provides the latest account of the former duchess and Combs: Fergie’s and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged relationship “emerged into social circles and circles they both move in,”

According to accounts Lownie published, citing The Mail on Sunday, The biography claims that in around 2004, when the British tabloid began to break reports of Duchess of York and the hip-hop impresario being in each other’s orbit, Fergie was “socially involved” with him.

Fergie would often make appearances with him and even brought his teenage children – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – to “public, but semi public” functions during the period when the pair would meet up in New York, according to former sources for royal aides to The Daily Mail, an article that Lownie referenced in his addendum.