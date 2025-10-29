Sarah Ferguson dropped from ITV Amid renewed scrutiny over Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson has been dropped from ITV daytime television amid renewed scrutiny over her ties with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to ITV bosses, the former Duchess of York will no longer be appearing on any of their shows.

“Fergie won’t be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her,” a source told Daily Mail.

They continued, “There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women. Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV but no more.”

“There will be no more Fergie on ITV, there are no longer any current plans or anymore anytime in the future. She’s done with the channel now,” the insider added.

In September, the 66-year-old ex-wife -f Prince Andrew was dropped by a number of charities after her 2011 email to Jeffrey made headlines where she called him a “supreme friend” despite his conviction for sex offences.

“The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies,” a spokesperson for Sarah Ferguson said in last month.