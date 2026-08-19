Sarah Ferguson eyes new life in Portugal amid scandal

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is said to be eager to adopt a lower-key, more low-profile life in Portugal following widespread public attention in recent times over ongoing scrutiny relating to the Epstein affair.

The reports from tabloids suggest the former royal has been visiting Portugal to support her youngest child Princess Eugenie when she had her third baby-baby daughter called Adelaide Elizabeth Annina-a few weeks ago with her spouse Jack Brooksbank.

Seeking a Retreat in Melides

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank spend a period in Portugal, and Jack has business with a luxury property development group in the country in the beach area close to Melides and Comporta.

Reports claim Ferguson is eager to have access to the Portuguese home whenever possible, particularly during the out-of-season periods. When Eugenie and Jack are away the Duchess of York could stay there and can continue being readily accessible as an “active nanny.”

“It’s such a pretty part of the country, and Eugenie and Jack are not at this place year-round,” according to an insider in her life that spoke with Closer, adding, “She figures that as far as she’s concerned, she could look after the home, and be right there whenever the family could descend on it for holiday.”

Strategic Refresh to Get Away from Paparazzi

The sources add that either moving or staying for extended periods in Portugal represents a chance for Ferguson for a personal renewal process.

Far from the incessant attention of the press in the United Kingdom, the European getaway should permit a calm haven to getaway from remaining troubles over its former husband Prince Andrew and their respective relationships with Epstein.

“Aiding in the care of her ever-growing young family represents an easy next step.” Nevertheless, whether Princess Eugenie will allow full access to family home is still something being speculated with regard to British and foreign paparazzi, as neither Fergie nor Eugenie chose to comment on whether the report is factually correct.