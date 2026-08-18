Sarah Ferguson faces new royal restriction

According to a reliable source who recently spoke with Woman’s Day, Sarah Ferguson has received yet another royal ban that she is powerless to challenge.

Their findings indicate that the direct source of the prohibition is Fergie’s daughter, Eugenie, who recently gave birth to her third child.

Fergie is reported to have gone into self-imposed exile during the Epstein Files controversy, and neither of her daughters—not even Beatrice or the mother of three—seems to have offered her a place to live.

The insider went into great detail about the cause: “Eugenie continues to keep both her parents at not just arm’s length, but an ocean’s length apart.”

The insider revealed part of the reason is that Eugenie and her husband are “very content in Portugal, keeping out of trouble and avoiding the paparazzi.” Thus, “having Sarah arrive on their doorstep is not an option.”

When all is said and done, “they’re desperate to give their kids a clean slate, and until Sarah Ferguson and Andrew can clear their names, they’re both to stay away from their idyllic, stress-free world.”

From her perspective, the insider stated in their closing comments, Fergie would “love nothing more than to cuddle her fifth grandchild and post about her online, but Eugenie’s effectively ‘banned’ her from the baby photos—publicly, at least.”