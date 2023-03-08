Sarah Ferguson feels ‘liberated’ after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson said the death of Queen Elizabeth II made her feel liberated.

Duke of York Prince Andrew married Duchess Sarah Ferguson in 1986. They ended their marriage in 1996. They share two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sarah Ferguson admitted that she found her voice after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I think also the queen dying has sort of liberated me a bit,” she said. “My sense of purpose has always been, for 62 years, 63 years, to be very loyal and to uphold Her Majesty’s values.”

Sarah Ferguson added living without royalty made her mature.

“She was more a mother to me than my own mother, really, and therefore now she’s not there anymore, I feel as though maybe I can be free to be Sarah. I feel as though I’m liberated from my own mental shackles,” the duchess added.

Moreover, she said Elizabeth’s death affected her mental health for the better.

“I’m a strong redhead, and it’s OK to be strong, it’s OK to be very colourful and feisty. I think I’ve been through many mental issues. [I’ve had] quite the journey… I’ve become more savvy,” she said.

She is more self-confident than before.

“I don’t think I’ve shown anybody the real Sarah that you’re seeing today. I’m very authentic today. There’s nothing holding me back now. I sort of feel free to be myself,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Ferguson had admitted that she loved being a princess.

She recalled, “Remember that the dream of every little girl is to be a princess, and I was a princess. And I loved every minute of it.”

