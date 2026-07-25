Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is subject to another official move relating to her charitable interests, as the major charity, Sarah’s Trust, has been Officially Dissolved and delisted from the Charity Commission website. The formal removal officially signifies the end of operations for the registered charity.

The charity announced in February of 2026 that it would be closing its doors and ceased all operation indefinitely, amidst increasingly intense scrutiny surrounding the Duchess of York’s extensive financial and personal history.

Formal End to “Sarah’s Trust” Set Up originally to assist developing international relief works, as well as childrens aid as well as education, Sarah’s Trust had worked for many years in linking supporters as well as the organisations on the ground on worldwide schemes, though pressures linked to internal management in addition to, public attentions encouraged trust leadership to commence formal procedures for closing this year.

Based on documentation listed on the register kept by the Charity Commission for the UK, the organisations records have been amended formally to read as ‘Removed’ marking the completion of asset distributions in addition to the legal closing down of operations and regulatory administration.

As well as being featured in stories frequently about her unofficial asks the princesses, including a plea that daughter princess Beatrice, and then princess Eugenie of York assist with financial support, this is a most concrete closure point for a key initiative.