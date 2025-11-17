Sarah Ferguson ‘looking’ for ‘wealthy partner’ following Andrew’s Royal fallout

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly looking for a new relationship within high-society circles to maintain her lavish lifestyles after Andrew’s fallout.

Last month was tough for the former Duke and Duchess of York as they faced renewed scrutiny over their ties with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Due to public outcry, the Royal family stripped the former couple of their royal titles and asked them to evacuate Royal Lodge, a Grade II-listed mansion in Windsor where they had been living together since 2008.

Now, a report by Radar Online has suggested that Sarah is reassessing her future and seeking ways to maintain the lifestyle she has grown accustomed to.

“Sarah’s always been a survivor, but this time she’s genuinely scared. The idea of slipping into obscurity – or worse, running out of money – is haunting her. She’s telling people she needs to find a man with real wealth who can help her keep living the way she’s used to,” a source told the outlet.

They further added, “She’s desperately framing it as a fresh start, but in truth it’s more of a bailout. She’s not about to part with her designer clothes, luxury trips, or spa days. The only way she can sustain that lifestyle now is by finding someone rich enough to fund it.”

“She’s on the hunt for a true sugar daddy now, and is appealing to the few people in high society who will still speak to her to make introductions,” the insider added.