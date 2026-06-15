Sarah Ferguson quietly reunites with Beatrice, Eugenie?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have quietly reunited with their mother, Sarah Ferguson, at a luxury resort in Austria, marking a rare family gathering amid ongoing public scrutiny.

The Duchess of York, who had effectively retreated from the public eye for over seven months following mounting pressure regarding her past links to Jeffrey Epstein, was recently spotted in a secluded Alpine ski resort. Moving swiftly to support their mother, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reportedly traveled to Austria for a low-key family reunion.

A Quiet Royal Reunion Amid Ongoing Controversy

The York sisters have spent recent months keeping a careful distance from the intense media storm surrounding their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew. However, sources reveal that the daughters made the quiet trip to the £2,000-a-night Austrian chalet to check on their mother, who has been maintaining an incredibly low profile.

While Sarah Ferguson has faced intense public pressure—heightened by her recent eviction from the Royal Lodge—this reunion highlights the unbreakable bond she shares with her daughters. Royal insiders note that while Princess Eugenie has focused heavily on her own growing family, Princess Beatrice remains deeply supportive of her mother during this challenging period.

Navigating the Public Eye

This private family meeting follows a period of strategic distance for the sisters, who are reportedly trying to protect their own families and standing from the fallout of the Epstein investigations. Despite the heavy media scrutiny, Beatrice and Eugenie’s stealthy trip to Austria proves that family solidarity remains a priority behind closed doors.