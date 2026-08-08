Sarah Ferguson has reportedly flown quietly into Portugal to join her daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank after the birth of their new baby girl.

The former Duchess of York, is said to have travelled to Melides, a sleepy fishing town by the coast, just outside Lisbon, to help Eugenie recover after giving birth and to have some precious time with the new granddaughter.

Buckingham Palace official statement-“The princess and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, who was born on Monday, 3 August 2026, at 6.20pm at a Lisbon hospital.

The baby is reported to have weighed 6lb 9oz. The princess and Mr Brooksbank had previously said that the new baby’s name would be announced “in due course”.

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“The King and Queen have been informed by the Princess and by Mr Jack Brooksbank and are delighted with the news.”

Princess Eugenie posted an announcement to her Instagram: “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie.”

The baby is the third child for the princess and the former estate manager. It is also Eugenie and Jack’s first child to arrive since the pair swapped their life in Windsor for a Portuguese idyll and welcomed their first child together three years ago when the princess gave birth to Prince August.

But three years later Eugenie, who has shared in the past how much she has loved to escape London life for its sunnier Portuguese sister: “Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind… No one cares.

Sarah Ferguson is apparently settled into quiet dinners and quality family time in the peaceful Melides village.