Sarah Ferguson seeks fresh start with King Charles

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is said to be trying to mend her relationship with King Charles III, and looking to stay a member of the royal family. Though the Duchess and the King once enjoyed a strong bond, she hasn’t made a public appearance alongside the King for the past year.

This efforts at rekindling with the monarch are primarily due to the Duchess’s desire to protect the future of her two daughters, Beatrice, and Eugenie.

A King’s Daughter Protecting Beatrice and Eugenie In an article for the express.co.uk the royal commentator, Phil Dampier reveals, “Fergie’s best chance now to preserve her position is to support Charles and to back off” and “All she cares about in life is Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Though Beatrice and Eugenie may both retain some of their royal titles and continue their charities, since the ongoing “parental shaming,” of the two, they haven’t been too public “apart from at special royal events, Beatrice and Eugenie still have not made much public fuss over their parents.”

Dampier continues, “She wants him not to be angry anymore,” and suggests that Fergie knows it wouldn’t be “sensible” for her to pen a tell-all. Read here for a look back at The Royal Family, from the first royal to give up her title. Fergie’s Relationship with the Royals Fergie joined the Royal Family when she married Prince Andrew in 1986 and has known royalty her whole life.

As a popular royal, Sarah and Princess Diana were seen often having fun publically. When Sarah and Andrew broke up in 1996, Queen Elizabeth II kept her close and Sarah continued to appear at family functions over the years and write books such as “My Story,” which became a tell-all after her split from the monarch as well as her 2011 memoir, “Finding Sarah: A Duchess’s Journey to Find Herself.”

Earlier in 2025, it seemed like Fergie would make her move by joining Prince Andrew and King Charles III for an appearance at Royal Ascot where The King kissed Sarah on the hand and seemed gracious toward her.

She along with Eugenie did not attend Royal Ascot this year and the last time he saw them together in a significant royal setting was last September for the funeral service of the Duchess of Kent.