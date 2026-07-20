Sarah Ferguson sparks media fury after cover reveal

For years, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, were routinely cited as “the happiest divorced couple in the world.” Even though the couple divorced decades ago, they continued to reside at Royal Lodge in Windsor together and the public face they presented to the world was that of two extremely amiable ex-partners. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, however, claims their cosy coexistence was less heartfelt than it appeared.

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, shared a frank assessment of the dynamic that played out for years during an interview with The Daily Mail.

A Public Ploy To Garner Headlines

Lownie – whose research was instrumental in bringing to light many aspects of the aftermath of the House of York – insisted that the affectionate portrayals that graced tabloids around the world were merely part of a convenient arrangement to generate favourable press attention.

“The reality is the couple very quickly after their wedding were having affairs,” Lownie revealed in the interview, pointing out that the arrangement helped save Ferguson a considerable amount of money, maintain her social standing and enable her to develop businesses.

Even though the couple have been divorced for longer than they were married, they maintained close ties for many years.

Sarah Ferguson is not new to royal controversy. In 1992, her reputation was devastated when pap photos were published of her having her foot kissed by her financial advisor, John Bryan, during a holiday in the South of France, an incident colloquially known as the “toe-sucking scandal.” It led to her breaking from the family ahead of her marriage to Andrew being annulled in 1996.

In recent times, the former Duke and Duchess have faced increased media attention due to unsealed documents relating to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that revealed their links to him, while he now faces legal charges – he eventually renounced his titles, while his and Fergie’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and the Duchess have tried to manage public perception.