Sarah Ferguson has been seen in public for the first time in more than seven months, reemerging at a quiet ski destination in Austria after an extended period out of the spotlight.

The 66-year-old former royal was photographed walking through a low-key Alpine village, dressed casually in a navy outfit and a white baseball cap, with her signature red hair tucked underneath. She also wore glasses as she kept a discreet profile during the outing.

According to reports, Ferguson has been staying in a secluded area in the Austrian Alps, known for its privacy and calm surroundings. Sources described the location as an ideal retreat for someone seeking to avoid public attention.

Her appearance marks the first time she has been seen publicly since September 2025, when she attended a memorial service at Westminster Cathedral alongside members of the royal family, including King Charles III, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Sarah Ferguson’s extended absence from public life has drawn attention in recent months, as she has largely stayed out of view while keeping a notably low profile after Andrew was arrested over his ties to the late Jeffrey in February.

He was arrested for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein, a convicted sex offender, though he’s denied it.