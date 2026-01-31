Sarah Ferguson travels overseas as Royal Lodge eviction deadline nears

Sarah Ferguson is preparing to spend time overseas to considers her next move as the deadline to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor drawing closer.

According to PEOPLE, the former Duchess of York is still searching for a new home following the decision that Royal Lodge must be vacated.

While she assesses her options, Ferguson is expected to be abroad for several weeks, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Although she divorced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 1996, Ferguson continued to live with her former husband at the 30-room Royal Lodge for many years. The pair have remained on amicable terms, and Andrew’s required departure from the property has also meant Ferguson must relocate.

Speculation surrounding her future living arrangements has been firmly denied. A spokesperson for Ferguson dismissed reports suggesting she could move into an annex or converted barn at the home of her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice. Claims that she might relocate to Portugal to stay with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, were also ruled out.

As recently as December 2025, Ferguson was still weighing several possibilities. “She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made,” her spokesperson said at the time. A source previously told PEOPLE that Ferguson had been looking for a place in Windsor, noting that a move-out date of January 31 had been set.