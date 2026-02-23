Sarah Ferguson turns to rehab after Prince Andrew arrest over Epstein ties

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, has reportedly checked into an exclusive wellness clinic in Switzerland amid heightened scrutiny surrounding her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and his alleged connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to reports, Ferguson, 66, left the UK to enter the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, a high-end facility known for its personalized care for mental health, addictions, eating disorders, and chronic conditions.

The ultra-luxury center reportedly charges more than $17,500 per night. A source told the Daily Mail that Ferguson had already spent an extended period at the clinic from after Christmas until the end of January.

“She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she’ll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she’s feeling at her most vulnerable,” the source added.

Sarah Ferguson’s retreat comes days after Andrew, 66, was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was questioned for 11 hours regarding allegations that he forwarded confidential trade documents to Epstein. If convicted, Andrew could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Ferguson could possibly face questions from the Thames Valley Police, who arrested her ex, if she returns to the UK, as per Page Six.