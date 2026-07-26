Sarah Ferguson’s charity trust ends operations after Epstein links

Months after the former Duchess of York became involved in the Epstein scandal, Sarah Ferguson’s namesake, Sarah’s Trust, has formally shuttered its doors.

The charity announced its closure “for the foreseeable future” back in February, barely days after fresh details surfaced.

At the time, a statement read: “Our chair, Sarah Ferguson, and the board of trustees have agreed that, with regret, the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future. This has been under discussion and in progress for some months. We remain extremely proud of the trust’s work over recent years. We have partnered with over 60 other charities in over 20 countries, providing education, healthcare, crisis response, and environmental projects.”

“We delivered over 150,000 aid parcels during the COVID pandemic, provided medical aid and training for those affected by the war in Ukraine, and delivered education for over 200 children in Ghana,” the statement continued.

Sarah’s Trust was established in 2020 and was “dedicated to supporting frontline, grassroots work to address the humanitarian and environmental crisis, the hunger crisis, and issues perpetuating cycles of extreme poverty,” according to its website.

Several charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust and Prevent Breast Cancer, have already severed ties with the former duchess because of her connections to Epstein.

The former duchess, who divorced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 1996, has lost her titles, her residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor, and her affiliations with many organizations since last year.