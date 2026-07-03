Sarah Ferguson's family reunion in Austria melts hearts

An emotionally charged family gathering in Austria has sent shockwaves through the gossip sphere, fueling speculation about the financial health of the York family. Insider sources claim that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, desperately begged daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to help her navigate a crippling financial emergency.

Sources close to the family revealed that the Sarah Ferguson had an “incredibly emotional” reunion with her daughters in the Alps where they were reportedly told that their mother’s money was “running out and the credit cards were about to burst.”

A Riven Family?

The family feud, it is believed, has only deepened the family’s existing tensions, as the Prince is reportedly completely unable to get another royal grant from King Charles III. With the money-lending pool for his ex-wife drying up, Fergie sees Beatrice and Eugenie as her “last hope”, a report from New York Post suggests.

However, the York sisters will have a very stressful time of it too, because though the daughters have been largely and very dutifully looking after the welfare of their mother in a great deal of love, asking them for the money will pose ethical and very significant financial dilemmas.

Added to all of this, sources indicate that Prince Andrew has not taken kindly to how his two daughters have dealt with this issue and apparently believes that their efforts are nothing but disloyalty to him during a critical period in their family.

Although the York family representatives remain silent on the accusations, they have shed light into a world that some members of the British aristocracy have to face.