Sarah Ferguson’s possible tell-all raises concerns for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be worried about that Sarah Ferguson could reveal behind-the-scenes details about their royal exit if she decides to publish a tell-all book.

According to journalist Tom Sykes, writing in his newsletter The Royalist, there are claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fear Ferguson might disclose private conversations related to their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan famously stepped down as senior working members of the British royal family that year, announcing their intention to become financially independent while continuing to support Queen Elizabeth II and their charitable commitments. The couple later relocated to the United States to begin a new chapter away from royal life.

Sykes suggested that Ferguson, often known as Fergie, could potentially secure a lucrative publishing deal if she chose to write about her experiences and knowledge of royal family matters. He also noted that a memoir from the Duchess of York could be particularly revealing, given her long-standing connections within the royal circle.

“One report even suggested Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are privately anxious that Ferguson could lift the curtain on behind-the-scenes conversations around their own exit from royal life. Courtiers, for their part, fear a ‘pulling a Harry’ scenario: a big-money deal in exchange for a narrative the institution cannot control,” Sykes said.

He further added, “A tell-all Ferguson autobiography would be sensational. And she has already proved that she is willing to write things that upset the palace.”

The speculation comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Ferguson following references to her in documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Reports claim that in past correspondence she thanked Epstein for being a “brother” she had always wanted.