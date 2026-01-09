Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren receive lifetime awards at Golden Eve

Awards season kicked off with a tribute to career achievement as Hollywood legends Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren were celebrated at Golden Eve, a new ceremony held just ahead of the Golden Globes 2026.

The event at the Beverly Hilton offered a quieter, more intimate counterpoint to the usual awards frenzy, focusing on long and distinguished careers in television and film.

A Night for Legends: Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren

Sarah Jessica Parker received the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding work in television, presented by her husband, Matthew Broderick. The spotlight on her career centered on Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, a role that transformed TV storytelling.

Hollywood A-lister Sarah Jessica Parker’s six Golden Globes and two Emmys reflect the enduring impact of that character, and tributes flowed from co-star Kristin Davis and Carol Burnett herself.

Sarah Jessica Parker reflected on 25 years with the Sex and the City ensemble, noting how New York City became both set and studio, and shared a lighter moment as Colman Domingo led a cosmopolitan toast in honor of her iconic character.

Meanwhile, Helen Mirren was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, presented by Harrison Ford. Mirren, now 80, stressed that the award celebrates a life fully lived rather than a career endpoint. Her work continues, including a Golden Globe nomination this year for MobLand.

Helen Mirren paid tribute to her inspirations from European legends Monica Vitti and Anna Magnani to Hollywood icons Jane Fonda, Madonna, and Viola Davis. Davis, last year’s DeMille honoree, returned the admiration, recalling her first encounter with Mirren’s work on screen in The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.

Between Sarah Jessica Parker’s lasting influence on television and Helen Mirren’s cinematic legacy, Golden Eve offered a rare pause in the awards season, celebrating careers that continue to shape film and television.

The ceremony set the tone for the upcoming Golden Globes 2026, reminding everyone why these two women remain pillars of their craft.