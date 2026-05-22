Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir Welcome Their Second Child

KARACHI: The popular showbiz industry couple, actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The television star announced the birth of her second child in a heartwarming social media post. Taking to Instagram, Sarah Khan shared the joyful news alongside a picture showing her and her husband’s hands cradling the hand of their newborn.

She also announced that they have named their daughter Rania Falak.

In her post, Sarah wrote, “Our hearts grew a little bigger as we welcomed our second-born. We took our sweet time recovering, soaking in every precious moment, and embracing this beautiful new chapter with our babies. And now, with so much love and joy, we are finally ready to introduce our little girl to the world.”

The couple is flooded with congratulatory messages from the showbiz industry and fans alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

On the arrival of the cute child, actor Sami Khan, Shagufta Aijaz and Noor Zafar Khan from the showbiz fraternity expressed heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

Sarah Khan is a prominent Pakistani model and actress who has earned widespread praise for her versatile roles in numerous hit television dramas.

She is among the most followed Pakistani celebrities on social media, boasting an impressive 12.6 million followers on Instagram.

Known for seamlessly adapting her look to fit her diverse characters, she most recently starred in the popular ARY Digital drama serial Sher.

Sarah and her husband, Falak Shabir, were previously blessed with their first child, a daughter named Alyana Falak.