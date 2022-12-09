Viral: Sarah Khan awes social media with Alyana Falak new pictures

The heart-melting picture gallery of showbiz A-lister Sarah Khan with her daughter Alyana Falak is viral on social media.

Khan, who with her family is spending some quality time in Dubai at the moment, turned to her Insta handle on Thursday and posted a couple of new pictures with her only child, Alyana.

The love-filled three-picture gallery of the ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor and her daughter was shared without any caption except for a couple of emojis.

The viral pictures received love from her millions of followers on the social platform, in the form of likes and heartwarming wishes for the two.

For the unversed, the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

The doting parents marked the first birthday of their daughter with a grand Barbie-themed birthday bash earlier this year.

Both Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their toddler. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial) In other news, Khan and her husband Shabir were granted golden visas for UAE earlier this week, as announced in an Instagram post. She shared a click with her partner and officials on the gram and wrote, “We are so honoured to receive our GOLDEN VISA from a country that is our second home, UAE.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

