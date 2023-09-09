Sarah Khan, daughter Alyana’s hilarious video goes viral!

A hilarious yet adorable video of the most favourite mother-daughter duo, actor Sarah Khan and her girl Alyana Falak, is going viral on social media.

On his Instagram handle earlier this week, singer Falak Shabir dropped an awww-dorable video of his wife and daughter as the two cutely fought over ice cream during their latest Europe trip.

In the clip, Baby Alyana, in a pram, is seen enjoying her ice cream all by herself, when Khan interfered and cleverly took it for a bite, leaving the toddler in tears.

When the video went viral on social media platforms, a section of netizens attacked the actor, questioning her upbringing for making the kid cry. However, there were numerous others who came to her rescue and defended Khan for doing what any mother would do to stop her child from ruining their clothes.

On Friday, the ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor also shared a two-picture gallery of herself and Alyana from the streets of Paris, capturing a heartwarming moment between the two. She simply captioned the post with a twin hearts emoji.

The viral post was received with love by her millions of followers on the social platform, who liked the post and dropped heartmelting wishes for the duo.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, who tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020, welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

Both parents with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their daughter.

