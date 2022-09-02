Sarah Khan awes social media with new video post – Watch

The adorable video of showbiz A-lister Sarah Khan with her daughter Alyana Falak is viral on social media sites.

The ‘Tum Meri Ho’ star, on her official account of the photo and video sharing platform, Thursday, posted a new video of herself with the toddler. Khan can be seen giving a kiss to Alyana as she adorably looked up at her.

“*MASHALLAH*. Mama ki zindagi,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the video, which had singer Emily Watts’ popular track ‘La Vie En Rose’ play in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The video shared by Sarah Khan, a few hours ago, has been watched by millions of users of the visual-sharing site and is now viral on social media. Additionally, the post attracted thousands of hearts and sweet comments for the mother-daughter duo from 9.6 million followers of the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Here is what social users wrote in the comments section:

Adorable MASHALLA 😍

Ufff this reel has my whole heart 😩❤️💕

Like mother like daughter❤️❤️❤️

MASHALLAH THE WAY SHE LOOKS AT U!!!

she is cutie pie ❤️

Awww how cute!

Given her stellar on-screen performances and grounded attitude in the real world, Sarah Khan is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Apart from her huge fanbase, Khan boasts over 9.6 million followers on her Instagram handle, where she often shares glimpses of her professional projects along with the heart-melting snippets of her only child, Alyana.

For those unversed, Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir in 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child Alyana Falak last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Comments