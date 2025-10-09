Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir celebrate 4th birthday of daughter Alyana

Power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrated the 4th birthday of their only daughter, Alyana, in a picnic-themed party.

Showbiz A-lister and a doting mother, Sarah Khan, turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night to share pictures from the intimate birthday celebration of her only child, Alyana Falak, who turned 4 yesterday, October 8.

“Happy 4th Birthday to the brightest star of our World,” the ‘Sher’ star wrote in the caption of the three-slide joint carousel post with her husband, singer Falak Shabir. The birthday dump featured two group pictures of the family of three, while the third snap of the birthday girl sees her fill colours to a drawing on the doodle wall, with the sign ‘Alyana’s Picnic’.

The viral post was received with love by millions of social users, including the showbiz fraternity, who liked the posts and extended heartfelt birthday wishes for the star kid.

It is pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, who tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020, welcomed their first child, baby girl Alyana Falak, in the following year.

Meanwhile, rumours have been rife that the celebrity couple is expecting their second child together; however, neither Khan nor her husband has yet confirmed or denied the speculations.