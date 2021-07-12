Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir tease surprise for fans on anniversary

Social media sweethearts Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are gearing up to mark their first wedding anniversary on July 16 and have already promised a surprise for fans!

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2020 and are expecting their first child together, took to Instagram to share a video in which Falak Shabir was first heard saying, “There’s a surprise on the 16th.”

Sarah Khan then chimed in to share, “There’s a surprise on July 16, on our anniversary, especially for fans of Falak and I.” She went on to add, “We are very excited, and leave you all in excitement right here!”

SARAH KHAN, FALAK SHABIR EXPECTING FIRST CHILD TOGETHER

Falak Shabir also teased the same in the comments section, saying, “Our first anniversary is on 16th July, keep it locked. We have a surprise for you all.”

Fans have since been speculating about what’s in store, with many suggesting that the couple might be planning a gender reveal of their baby for their fans.

The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together last month, sharing similar posts on their respective profiles with pictures of Falak Shabir cradling his lady love’s pregnant belly.

“It is he who forms you in the wombs AS HE WILLS, there is no god but he: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE,” they wrote, quoting the Holy Quran. They went on to announce, “ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers.”