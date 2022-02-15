Did Sarah Khan ask her father to refuse Falak Shabir’s proposal?

Actor Sarah Khan tied the knot with Falak Shabir in 2020 and has been receiving flowers from him since then.

One of the most beloved celebrity couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, appeared in ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ on Monday, for Valentine’s day special show.

In the very first interview after their marriage, the star couple Sarah and Falak chatted with popular TV host Nida Yasir and shared insights while responding to fun questions put forward by the host.

Speaking about their relationship before marriage, Shabir revealed that the two had exchanged their phone numbers earlier and had a few short conversations, before eventually taking the plunge.

The musician exposed that Khan’s actual plan was to refuse the proposal, and asked her father to do the word. Hence, when Falak spoke to her before the meeting and asked “If there is anything I should not be discussing in front of him”, Sarah warned “if Baba sits for more than 15 minutes with you, consider it a yes”.

Moreover, he disclosed that “Uncle stayed for over three hours… and Sarah was constantly telling him ‘Let’s go’.”

“Baba was someone very hard to impress, but he really liked Falak”, added Sarah Khan.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old mentioned having all the flowers she has gotten from Falak, “I save them in a diary with the date, which has been filled entirely.”

The loving husband did not fail to maintain the ‘flowers’ legacy on Valentine’s day and brought a red roses bouquet for Sarah Khan on her shoot location, and sang a song for her as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot in the same year. They were blessed with daughter Alyana Falak in October last year, who often features on her parents’ social media handles.

