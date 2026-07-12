Sarah Khan gets honest about second pregnancy

Popular Pakistani drama star Sarah Khan recently hosted an interactive Q&A session on Instagram, where she answered a variety of questions from her fans about motherhood and her personal life.

During the session, a fan asked, “Did you want a boy during your second pregnancy?” The 33-year-old actress replied, “We just wanted a healthy child.”

When another admirer asked what she missed most about her life before marriage and kids, she admitted, “The one thing I miss after becoming a mother of two is quiet, uninterrupted sleep.”

Fans also inquired if she was keeping up with the FIFA World Cup, to which Sarah Khan humorously responded, “These days, I am watching only one thing, and that is my daughters.”

Reflecting on how much her life has altered since having children, Sarah shared that her world has grown even more beautiful. Though she is busier than ever, she described this as the best period of her life, calling her daughters Allah’s greatest gift. “I wish for all married women to be blessed with healthy children,” she added.

Sarah Khan and musician Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020. The couple shares two daughters, Alyana Falak and newborn Rania Falak.