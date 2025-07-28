Sarah Khan issues clarification on her anti-feminism remark

A-list actor Sarah Khan clarifies her previous remarks against feminism, saying she is, in fact, the ‘OG feminist’, but doesn’t believe in its modern-day version.

Weeks after Sarah Khan invited trolls and backlash with her candid confession, saying, “I’m not really a feminist,” the ‘Sher’ star has now clarified that what she meant was that she’s not a ‘today’s version’ of feminist, but the ‘real and original’ one.

“When I say I’m not a feminist, I don’t mean I don’t believe in equality,” Khan set the record straight. “I absolutely believe in equal respect, equal rights and equal opportunities for women.”

“I’m an OG feminist. The kind that believes a woman’s strength lies not in imitating men, but in owning her divine femininity. I believe women are powerful enough to be treated like the queens; they are respected, cherished, and valued for who they truly are. Women were never meant to labour like machines. We are made to nurture homes, raise empires, build generations, and lead with grace,” she explained with the example of Hazrat Khadija (RA) – ‘a successful businesswoman, yet the epitome of dignity, balance and womanhood’.

“Feminism shouldn’t mean abandoning femininity. It should mean honouring our choices, even if that choice is home, motherhood, softness, and strength wrapped in love. It’s a divine power. Let’s not trade it for the version of strength that forgets who we really are,” the actor urged in the end.

On the work front, Sarah Khan is currently ruling the TV screens as Dr Fajar in the blockbuster serial ‘Sher’, co-starring superstar Danish Taimoor. Helmed by veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish and scripted by ace playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, iDream Entertainment’s production airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

