Sarah Khan pens emotional birthday tribute to husband Falak Shabir

Sarah Khan melted fans hearts with a heartfelt birthday tribute for her husband, singer Falak Shabir.

Takng to her Instagram account over the weekend, the actress posted a series of photos and videos celebrating Falak.

The first image showed Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir posing together while other clips showed t he Ijazat singer spending quality time with their only daughter, Alyana Falak.

One of the touching videos featured Falak offering prayers.

“This post is dedicated to the most important person in my life,” Sarah wrote in the caption, calling Falak a “10-star husband.”

“He hasn’t just played the role of a husband he has shown what a husband truly should be. What a beautiful relationship it is to be married to a true gentleman,” she penned.

Sarah Khan went on to gush, “He treats me and our daughter like we are the only women in the world. He does everything to keep us happy. He’s even willing to cancel his flights just because I tell him I miss him. Living away from him for even one day feels like a year to me that’s the kind of love he has given me.”

The actress also praised Falak’s dedication to his career, calling him a “true rockstar” whose performances send crowds into a frenzy.

“I wish every daughter in this world gets to marry a man like Falak, including mine,” she added before adding a sweet birthday wish.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020 and welcomed their first child, Alyana Falak, in 2021.

