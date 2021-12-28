Sarah Khan shares video of husband Falak with daughter

Pakistani actor Sarah Khan shared a new video of husband Falak Shabir holding their daughter Alyana Falak.

Pakistan’s renowned actor Sarah Khan took to photo and video sharing site, Instagram to share an adorable video of husband, singer Falak Shabir as he held close their two-month-old, Alyana.

“I feel safe in babas arms”, the ‘Naraz‘ actor wrote in the caption as she tagged the singer on her video that sees Falak trying to put Alyana to sleep.

The post that was shared on Sunday has been viewed by millions of Instagram users and received numerous hearts and comments, including a one with red heart emojis from Alyana’s aunt and cute actor, Noor Zafar Khan.

Earlier today, the ‘Mumkin‘ actor shared another bit of her baby that features the closeup of Alyana’s innocent face, which seems to be a spitting image of the actor herself. “Drooling over me”, she captioned the endearing video that has scored thousands of views and likes within an hour.

‘Tumhare Hain‘ actor who is quite regular on her social media, frequently shares little snippets of her little family with millions of followers on the official handle.

Sarah Khan tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir last year and her family grew earlier this year, as the couple was blessed with a daughter, Alyana in October. The Singer-Actor duo made the joyous announcement on their official Instagram accounts.

