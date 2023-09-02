Sarah Khan shells out style goals in London: See pics

A-list actor Sarah Khan served some major style goals in her latest set of pictures from London, going viral on social media.

Sarah Khan has been treating her 10.9 million Instagram followers with some stunning and stylish pictures from her Europe vacation with the family.

On Friday, she took to her account on the photo and video-sharing application with some latest clicks, flaunting a modest yet chic western attire. In the four-picture gallery, captioned simply with a mini heart, the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor is captured in a black pair of trousers and a striped top, which she styled with a white, oversized blazer and a red bag

The stunning photos were showered with love from her thousands of fans on Gram, who not only liked the post but also dropped compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Sarah Khan with her professional work and grounded attitude is one of the most loved and sought-after actors in the showbiz industry, who also enjoys a huge popularity in the online sphere.

In one of her chat show outings, Khan revealed that she had joined the showbiz industry to become a singer. The actor disclosed that she had in fact visited a studio to record a rendition of the national anthem, where the makers of her debut project approached her for the role.

