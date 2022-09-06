Sarah Khan speaks up about her views on men

Actor Sarah Khan said the positive side of men should be portrayed to promote good things in the society.

The actor made the remarks in an interview. The celebrity said that people come to her and tell her that she pretends to be living a happy married life with Falak Shabir which is not.

She asked why the positive side of men is not highlighted. She added that she shows how beautiful life and people are and how can we make a name for ourselves though it through her social media posts.

Sarah Khan went on to say all the men she has crossed path in her life whether it be her father, brother or husband have been ideal.

Sarah Khan said marriage is a beautiful thing and she learnt it through her parents’ successful married life.

She and singer-husband Falak Shabbir just got engaged in July 2020 and married in an intimate nikkah ceremony the same year. The power couple of the Pakistani media fraternity welcomed girl Alyana Falak 2021.

