'Tamasha' star Sarah Omair confirms divorce from husband Mohsin Talat

Prominent actor and ‘Tamasha’ alum Sarah Omair confirmed that she and her husband Mohsin Talat have parted ways, after nine years of marriage.

In her recent appearance on ARY Digital’s talk show ‘Buzz’, recently-eliminated ‘Tamasha 4’ contestant Sarah Omair, 37, who married director Mohsin Talat, 47, in 2016, after 11 years of relationship, confirmed their divorce, citing it as one of the major reasons for her participation in Adnan Siddiqui-hosted reality show.

“I got divorced recently, before coming to Tamasha. So I’m also a single parent now,” Omair, who shares two sons with her ex-husband, told host Hassan Choudary, when asked about doing ‘Tamasha’, despite being a popular TV star.

“I had to face certain challenges and was going through some circumstances in my life, because we [she and her ex-husband] are from the same industry, and willingly or unwillingly, we do cross paths,” she continued. “I was also mentally disturbed and frustrated with life, and wanted to run away from everything. Therefore, it was important for me to stay out of touch with a few things.”

“Luckily, I got this opportunity at that time. And because there are no phones, entertainment or any other distractions either in Tamasha, you get that peace of mind here, while being disconnected with everyone,” explained the ‘Roag’ actor.

“This five-week break was more than enough for me,” she concluded.