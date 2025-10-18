Actress Sarah Paulson has expressed her deep sorrow over the recent passing of her dose friend and co-star, Diane Keaton, who died at the age of 79.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new Hulu series All’s Fair, Sarah, 50, shared her struggle to come to terms with the loss.

“She was a very dear friend of mine, so it’s not something I’m able to talk about yet”, Sarah said, emphasising the profound impact Diane had on her life. “What you thought she was as a performer, she was even more spectacular as a human being”.

Sarah and Diane first met while filming the 1999 movie The Other Sister, where Diane portrayed Sarah’s on-screen mother. Their friendship lasted for 25 years until Diane’s passing.

Reflecting on her relationship with Diane, Sarah stated, “I was the luckiest person in the world to have had her in my life the way that I did”. In the conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah described the loss as “profoundly sad”, reiterating that Diane was even more remarkable as a friend than as a performer.

Diane’s family confirmed her death on October 16, revealing the she succumbed to pneumonia on October 11. In a statement, they expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received, noting Diane’s passion for animals and her commitment to help the unhoused community. They encouraged donations in her memory to local food banks or animal shelters as a fitting tribute.

In the following days after her death, numerous Hollywood figures, including Keanu Reeves, Patricia Arquette, Clint Eastwood, Richard Gere and Al Pacino, shared heartfelt tributes to Diane Keaton.