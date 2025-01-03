Sarah Sharif’s father attacked in prison

London: Irfan Sharif, father of the late Sarah Sharif, was reportedly attacked by two inmates in Belmarsh Prison, leaving him injured, according to UK media.

The attackers used the lid of a steel can to cut his throat and inflicted wounds to his face.

The attack occurred on New Year’s Day and is believed to have been premeditated. Despite efforts by prison staff to intervene, Irfan Sharif sustained serious injuries and required stitches.

British media reports state that a prison officer acted swiftly to save Sharif’s life during the assault. His condition is described as critical, as authorities investigate the incident.

Irfan Sharif has been under custody in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter, Sarah Sharif, whose case has drawn widespread attention.

The case

Sara Sharif was a 10-year-old British national. Her lifeless body was discovered at her family residence in Woking, Surrey on August 10, 2023.

The police authorities discovered her body a day after her father Urfan Sharif escaped to Pakistan along with his partner Beinash Batool, and brother Faisal Malik.

The British daily The Independent also reported that the three individuals booked one-way flights out of the country before her body was discovered.

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, said she married Irfan in November 2009, but the marriage ended in 2017.

Her ex-husband was awarded full custody of both Sara and her 13-year-old brother in 2019. Since then, Ms Sharif claims she has only been allowed to see her children twice.