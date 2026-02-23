Sarah Symonds Slams Gordon Ramsay’s Netflix Series for ‘Whitewashing’

Sarah Symonds, the woman at the center of Gordon Ramsay’s most infamous cheating scandal, has broken her silence to condemn the celebrity chef’s new Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay. In a series of blistering critiques, Symonds accuses the production of “whitewashing” Ramsay’s history and presenting a “rehabilitated” image that she claims is far from the truth.

While Netflix’s six-part series Being Gordon Ramsay is billed as an “unflinchingly honest” look at the Michelin-starred chef’s life, Sarah Symonds argues the show is anything but. Following the series premiere on February 18, Symonds told the Daily Mail that the portrayal of Ramsay as a devoted family man is “misleading and disingenuous.”

Symonds, who maintains she had a secret relationship with Ramsay between 2001 and 2008, describes the documentary as a “glow-up version” of a man she labels a “serial philanderer.”

Claims of a Double Life

According to Sarah Symonds, the documentary glosses over what she describes as years of infidelity and “bullying” behavior. She alleges that during their supposed seven-year affair, Ramsay lived a “double life,” carefully curating a public persona as a dedicated husband to his wife, Tana, while acting like a “single man about town” behind the scenes.

“He had the swagger and confidence of a man with no responsibilities,” Symonds remarked, noting that he was frequently seen at late-night social venues rather than rushing home to his family.

The Psychological Toll and PTSD

The “unflinchingly honest” label used by Netflix has reportedly caused Symonds significant distress. She claims that watching the series and seeing the global media coverage has triggered PTSD, as she continues to struggle with the trauma of the alleged relationship and its aftermath.

“If I read once more that this documentary is ‘unflinchingly honest’, I think I’ll scream,” she stated, emphasizing that she is still trying to heal from the events of two decades ago.

Gordon Ramsay’s Consistent Denial

Despite the detailed allegations from Sarah Symonds, Gordon Ramsay has never wavered in his denial of the affair. Over the years, he has famously dismissed the claims, once mockingly stating at a public event that if he were to cheat, it “wouldn’t be with a complete slapper.” Ramsay maintains he has only met Symonds four times in a professional capacity.

In the Netflix series, Ramsay focuses heavily on his 30-year marriage to Tana Ramsay, describing her as the “foundation” of his success and his six children as his top priority.

Symonds has recently found an unlikely ally in Caroline Peaty, the mother of Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. The two have reportedly bonded over a shared dislike of the Ramsay family following a public falling out between the Peatys and Gordon’s daughter, Holly. Symonds described their connection as “sisterhood solidarity,” providing a support system for those who feel wronged by the celebrity chef’s “Brand Ramsay” machine.