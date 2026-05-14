Sarah Taylor creates history with England men’s coaching role

Sarah Taylor, the former England women’s star, has been named the fielding coach for the England men’s squad for their upcoming series against New Zealand.

Sarah Taylor is temporarily replacing Carl Hopkinson, who is currently away on IPL duty. This appointment makes her the first female coach to be hired by the England senior men’s team.

The move follows her successful stint collaborating with the England Lions under Andrew Flintoff. Sarah Taylor is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers in the history of the women’s game.

Taylor, who played for England in 226 games between 2006 and 2019, is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers in history.

Marcus North, a former Australian batter, was also announced as the new national selector earlier on Wednesday.

North, who has been the director of cricket at Durham County since October 2018, joins the ECB.