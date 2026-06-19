LAHORE: During the Punjab Assembly budget session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Mumtaz Chang demanded the creation of a Saraiki province and raised issues related to development in his constituency and the Kacha area.

Speaking in the assembly, Mumtaz Chang said, “Now the time has come, give us a Saraiki province.” He told the house, “You keep your province’s Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.”

Highlighting the lack of infrastructure, he said roads are not being built in his area. “We have pleaded, build us 3 roads,” Mumtaz Chang said.

On law and order in Kacha, he said, “Neither PTI nor PML-N fixed the situation in Kacha. The situation in the Kacha area improved due to the kindness of the Field Marshal,” Mumtaz Chang said. He added that Rs22 billion has been kept in the budget for Kacha.

Panel of Chairman Ali Haider responded that the government also has a role in improving conditions in Kacha.

Mumtaz Chang further said there is neither development nor any picture reaching his areas. “Our areas are not getting education and health facilities nor electric buses,” he said. He added, “Suthra Punjab program is also not in my constituency.”

He said he came to the assembly after defeating the government in the by-election. “We were opponents of the Lahore throne before as well and we are opponents now too,” Mumtaz Chang said.

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