Sardar Latif Khosa likely to join PTI

LAHORE: Senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa, whose membership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was suspended, is likely to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Khosa, who is representing PTI founder Imran Khan in several cases, would announce his political future in a ‘day or two’.

Former premier Imran Khan had invited Sardar Latif Khosa to join his party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP on Sep 22 suspended the party membership of senior lawyer and also ousted him from its central executive committee (CEC).

Khosa was issued a show-cause notice for “defending/pleading and representing [the] head of another political party without prior approval of [party] leadership”.

Read More: Latif Khosa removed as PPP’s legal wing president

Although the letter did not mention anyone by name, it was a clear reference to PTI founder Imran Khan — who was arrested in the Toshakhana case.

The ex-premier is also facing a case under the Official Secrets Act which pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from power.