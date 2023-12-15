Sardar Mehtab Abbasi parts ways with PML-N

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi has parted ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), announcing that he will contest the elections as an ‘independent candidate’, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the former KP governor said that he was parting ways with PML-N and would contest the election as an independent from NA-16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing concerns about the provincial leadership of the PML-N, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi said that the leadership only thinks of itself and its structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is over.

Furthermore, he said he had differences with Nawaz Sharif on principles but nothing with Maryam Nawaz. “There should be democracy in political parties, hypocritical thinking and attitude have become important in PML-N,” he claimed.

Mehtab Abbasi further said that Nawaz Sharif has a weak team and solving the economic crisis is difficult. “Today the PML-N is only limited to Punjab,” he added.

Earlier, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also confirmed that he has resigned as party senior vice president because of Maryam Nawaz.

Party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam was promoted to the position of party’s senior vice president in January.